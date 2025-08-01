Push for ‘regime change’ in Russia

Zelensky urges allies as Russian drone, missile attacks on Kyiv kill 8

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday urged his allies to bring about "regime change" in Russia, hours after a Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv killed eight people including a six-year-old boy.

The overnight strikes reduced part of a nine-storey apartment block in Kyiv's western suburbs to rubble and wounded dozens more in the capital, according to authorities.

The Russian army meanwhile claimed to have captured Chasiv Yar, a strategically important hillside town in eastern Ukraine where the two sides have been fiercely fighting for months.

Moscow has stepped up its deadly aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent months, resisting US pressure to end its nearly three-and-a-half year invasion as its forces grind forward on the battlefield.

Speaking virtually to a conference marking 50 years since the signing of the Cold War-era Helsinki Accords, Zelensky said he believed Russia could be "pushed" to stop the war

.

"But if the world doesn't aim to change the regime in Russia, that means even after the war ends, Moscow will still try to destabilise neighbouring countries," the Ukrainian leader added.

Between late Wednesday and early yesterday, Russia fired over 300 drones and eight cruise missiles at Ukraine, the main target of which was Kyiv, the Ukrainian air force said.

One missile tore through a nine-storey residential building in western Kyiv, tearing off its facade, authorities said.

AFP journalists at the scene of the strike saw rescuers scouring through a smouldering mound of broken concrete, the belongings of residents scattered among the debris.

The attack killed eight people in Kyiv and injured 73 others, a rescue services spokesperson said.