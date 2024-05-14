World
Reuters, Amsterdam
Tue May 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue May 14, 2024 12:01 AM

Most Viewed

World
PRO-GAZA PROTEST

Protesters occupy univ buildings in Dutch cities

Reuters, Amsterdam
Tue May 14, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue May 14, 2024 12:01 AM
Men, women, and children queue to receive food rations from a public kitchen in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip yesterday. Israeli operations in Rafah, which borders Egypt, have closed a main crossing point for aid, which humanitarian groups say is worsening an already dire situation. Photo: AFP

Pro-Palestinian protesters yesterday occupied university buildings in the Dutch cities of Amsterdam, Groningen and Eindhoven, condemning Israel's offensive in Gaza, the Dutch protest group behind the action said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the University of Amsterdam (UvA) confirmed the occupation and said it advised people who are not affiliated with the protest to leave the building.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Eindhoven University of Technology confirmed that there were "dozens of students peacefully protesting outside next to ten to 15 tents". Students in the Netherlands have been protesting against Israel's offensive in Gaza since last Monday and Dutch riot police previously clashed with protesters at the University of Amsterdam.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
৮ জেলায় তাপদাহ, মঙ্গলবার গরম বাড়তে পারে ১-২ ডিগ্রি
|আবহাওয়া

৮ জেলায় তাপদাহ, মঙ্গলবার গরম বাড়তে পারে ১-২ ডিগ্রি

সোমবার সন্ধ্যায় দেশের সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা ৩৭ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস রেকর্ড করেছে আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর।

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

যৌথ বাহিনীর অভিযানের সফলতা আসছে: বিজিবি মহাপরিচালক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification