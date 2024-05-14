Protesters occupy univ buildings in Dutch cities

Men, women, and children queue to receive food rations from a public kitchen in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip yesterday. Israeli operations in Rafah, which borders Egypt, have closed a main crossing point for aid, which humanitarian groups say is worsening an already dire situation. Photo: AFP

Pro-Palestinian protesters yesterday occupied university buildings in the Dutch cities of Amsterdam, Groningen and Eindhoven, condemning Israel's offensive in Gaza, the Dutch protest group behind the action said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the University of Amsterdam (UvA) confirmed the occupation and said it advised people who are not affiliated with the protest to leave the building.

The Eindhoven University of Technology confirmed that there were "dozens of students peacefully protesting outside next to ten to 15 tents". Students in the Netherlands have been protesting against Israel's offensive in Gaza since last Monday and Dutch riot police previously clashed with protesters at the University of Amsterdam.