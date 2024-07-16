Pro-Gaza activists held after protest

UK police yesterday arrested two pro-Palestinian demonstrators after a protest at Britain's Cenotaph war memorial in central London.

A Palestinian flag was laid in front of the Cenotaph and "180,000 killed" spray-painted on the ground in front of the monument, photos and video footage showed.

The Cenotaph is the focus every year of national events to commemorate Britain's war dead.

"Two women were quickly arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and are in custody," the Metropolitan Police said on X, adding that damage was caused to the road and not to the monument itself.

In a statement, the Youth Demand group said its supporters had taken action to "commemorate the thousands killed in Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza".

It said Youth Demand was calling for a two-way arms embargo on Israel and for the new UK government to halt all new oil and gas licences granted since 2021.