Polls panel approves Wickremesinghe for presidential race

Sri Lanka's election panel yesterday gave approval for President Ranil Wickremesinghe to contest a presidential poll set for September 21 in the Indian Ocean nation, grappling with the fallout of its worst financial crisis in decades.

Wickremesinghe was among 39 candidates to submit nominations for the vote, key to charting Sri Lanka's way out of a crisis unleashed after exhausting its foreign reserves, sending the economy into freefall and defaulting on foreign debt in 2022.

"We have to stabilise the economy," Wickremesinghe told reporters after his candidacy was announced.

"What we are saying is, 'Let's go ahead and finish this job.' That's why I'm asking for your support."

Two Buddhist monks were among those who registered, in one of the highest such figures on record, to contest the vote, in which about 17 million Sri Lankans are eligible to cast ballots.

Wickremesinghe, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and Marxist-leaning parliamentarian Anura Kumara Dissanayake are seen as frontrunners.

"This is an opportunity for the people to bring about genuine change and create a new political culture," Dissanayake, whom analysts consider a dark horse contender, said while leaving the Election Commission after it approved his candidacy.

"That is our aim and I'm confident we can win."

After being elected by parliament in July 2022, Wickremesinghe, 75, has shepherded the island through the crisis, which triggered widespread protests and forced his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to resign.