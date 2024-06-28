Polish MPs vote to toughen rape law

Poland's lower house of parliament today overwhelmingly approved an amendment to widen the definition of rape and toughen sentences for the crime.

The amendment classifies any sexual intercourse "without consent" as rape and raises the maximum sentence from 12 to 15 years of imprisonment.

The previous wording did not include any mention of consent and required intercourse to involve threats, deceit or violence to constitute rape.

"With this bill, we will introduce the sexual autonomy of all women and men into Polish law," the Left party that submitted the draft said on X after the vote.

The amendment was backed by 335 lawmakers in Poland's lower house of parliament, with 44 votes against.

It still needs a green light from the senate and Poland's conservative president to take effect.

Against the changes were the far-right Confederation grouping and some members of the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party previously in power in the mostly Catholic country.

"This draft is so important because it clearly states that sex without consent is simply rape," ruling Civil Coalition lawmaker Monika Rosa told parliament on Wednesday.

"Sex requires consent. It's nothing innovative or modern," she added.