Plane crashes in Brazil with 62 people on board

A plane with 62 people on board crashed in Vinhedo, Brazil, on Friday, local TV station GloboNews reported.

The ATR-72 plane operated by airline Voepass Linhas Areas was en route from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, to Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo, website G1 said, citing Voepass.

Sao Paulo's state fire brigade confirmed on social media that a plane crashed in Vinhedo, and that it has sent seven crews to the region of the accident.

Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be the plane plunging down into a cluster of trees, followed by a large plume of black smoke.