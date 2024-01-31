Philippines, Vietnam boost South China Sea ties

Vietnam and the Philippines yesterday agreed to boost cooperation between their coastguards and to prevent untoward incidents in the South China Sea, in an announcement during a state visit to Hanoi by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The two Southeast Asian countries have competing claims over some parts of the South China Sea, a conduit for $3 trillion of annual ship-borne trade that China claims almost in its entirety.

The two memoranda of understanding on security covered "incident prevention in the South China Sea" and "maritime cooperation" among coastguards, according to a Vietnamese official who announced the deals during a formal ceremony in the country's presidential palace.

The agreements in Hanoi could risk angering Beijing, especially if they paved the way for future compromises on disputed claims.

China tends to view progress in the resolution of border disputes among other claimants with scepticism.