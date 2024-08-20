Philippines, China trade blame after vessels collide

The Philippines and China yesterday accused each other of ramming vessels and performing dangerous manoeuvres in the South China Sea, the latest flare-up after the two nations agreed last month to try to manage disagreements at sea.

China's Coast Guard said in a statement a Philippine vessel which had ignored its repeated warnings had "deliberately collided" with a Chinese vessel in an "unprofessional and dangerous" manner in the disputed waterway early yesterday.

The Philippines disputed Beijing's account and accused it of "imposing its version of facts." It said two of its coast guard vessels "encountered unlawful and aggressive manoeuvres" from Chinese vessels near Sabina Shoal, while on their way to supply Filipino personnel stationed in two occupied islands.

"These dangerous manoeuvres resulted in collisions, causing structural damage to both PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) vessels," said Jonathan Malaya, a spokesperson for the national security council.

At a regular news briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters that China would continue to take lawful "resolute and forceful measures" to safeguard its territorial sovereignty.

"We hope that the Philippines can keep its commitments (and)earnestly abide by the temporary arrangements reached with China," Mao said.

The US condemned China's actions. Its ambassador to Manila, Mary Kay Carlson, said on X the US "stands with the Philippines in condemning the China Coast Guard's dangerous manoeuvres".