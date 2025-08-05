World
AFP, Manila
Tue Aug 5, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 5, 2025 12:43 AM

World
SOUTH CHINA SEA
World

Philippine, Indian navies begin first joint patrols

Tue Aug 5, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 5, 2025 12:43 AM
AFP, Manila
Tue Aug 5, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 5, 2025 12:43 AM

Indian Navy warships have begun patrolling areas of the disputed South China Sea with their Philippine counterparts for the first time, Manila's military said yesterday, as President Ferdinand Marcos departed for a state visit to New Delhi.

The two-day sail includes three Indian vessels and started Sunday, a day before Marcos left on a trip that will include talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Philippines has heightened defence cooperation with a range of allies over the past year after a series of clashes in the South China Sea.

Beijing claims nearly the entirety of the waterway despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis. India's naval vessels, including the guided missile destroyer INS Delhi, arrived in Manila for a port visit late last week.

The patrol "started yesterday afternoon, then it's ongoing up to this moment... the activity at the moment is replenishment at sea," Lieutenant Colonel John Paul Salgado told AFP.

