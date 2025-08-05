World
AFP, Khartoum
Tue Aug 5, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 5, 2025 12:34 AM

SUDAN CONFLICT
Paramilitaries kill 14 civilians fleeing besieged city

Sudanese paramilitary fighters have killed at least 14 civilians trying to flee a besieged city in Darfur, a rights group said yesterday, more than 27 months into their war against the army.

The attack in a village on the outskirts of El-Fasher came just two days after the administration installed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had called on civilians to evacuate the besieged city and promised they would be safe.

The Emergency Lawyers, a rights group, said that 14 people had been killed in the Saturday attack, "dozens more were injured and an unknown number of civilians detained".

