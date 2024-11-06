Panic buttons for polls workers amid fear of unrest

Panic buttons for poll workers, special weapons teams deployed on rooftops, and hundreds of National Guard personnel on standby.

The 2024 US presidential campaign has been a particularly volatile one, and security for Election Day has been ramped up to unprecedented levels given concerns over possible civil unrest, election chicanery, or violence against election workers.

The states of Oregon, Washington and Nevada have activated the National Guard -- and the Pentagon says at least 17 states have placed a total of 600 National Guard troops on standby if needed.

The FBI has set up a national election command post in Washington to monitor threats 24 hours a day through election week.