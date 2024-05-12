Pandemic talks

No deal as deadline passes

Countries trying to strike a landmark global agreement on handling future pandemics decided to keep negotiating for another fortnight after their deadline passed on Friday.

Scarred by the devastation caused by Covid-19 -- which killed millions, shredded economies and crippled health systems -- the World Health Organization's 194 member states have spent two years trying to hammer out binding commitments on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

The process was aimed at getting an deal finalised by the WHO's annual assembly which opens on May 27.

A final talks session in March got nowhere near consensus, so an additional fortnight of talks was crammed in. However, despite progress on several fronts, the talks broke up on Friday without sealing a deal.

Despite a showing desire for commitments aimed at preventing another Covid-style disaster, big differences have emerged between country blocs on how to acheive them.

The talks were held behind closed doors at the WHO headquarters in Geneva.

The main disputes revolve around access and equity: access to pathogens detected within countries and to pandemic-fighting products such as vaccines produced from that knowledge; and equitable distribution of counter-pandemic tests, treatments and jabs, along with the means to produce them.