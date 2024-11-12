Pakistan’s Punjab limits outdoor activities

Pakistan's Punjab province banned most outdoor activities and ordered shops, markets and malls in some areas to close early from yesterday to curb illnesses caused by intense air pollution.

The province has already closed educational institutions and public spaces like parks and zoos until November 17 in places including Lahore, the world's most polluted city in terms of air quality according to Swiss group IQAir's live ratings.

The districts of Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala have seen an unprecedented rise in patients with respiratory diseases, eye and throat irritation, and pink eye disease.

The new restrictions would also remain in force until November 17, it said. "The spread of conjunctivitis/ pink eye disease due to bacterial or viral infection, smoke, dust or chemical exposure is posing a serious and imminent threat to public health," it said.

While outdoor activities including outdoor sports events, exhibitions and festivals, and outdoor dining at restaurants have been prohibited, "unavoidable religious rites" are exempt from this direction, the order said.