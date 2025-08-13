Pakistan wins water arbitration against India

An international court ruling that said India must adhere to the Indus Waters Treaty in the design of new hydro-electric power stations on rivers that flow west to Pakistan endorses Islamabad's position, a senior Pakistani official said yesterday.

Under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, three rivers that flow westwards were awarded to Pakistan, with India getting three eastern flowing rivers.

In 2023, Pakistan brought a case to The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration over the design of Indian hydro-power projects on rivers that were awarded to Pakistan under the treaty.

The court, in a ruling on Friday that was posted on its website on Monday, said it had jurisdiction over the dispute and ruled the treaty "does not permit India to generate hydro-electric power on the Western Rivers based on what might be the ideal or best practices approach for engineering" of these projects.

Instead, the design of these projects must adhere "strictly" to the specifications laid down in the treaty, the court said.