World
AFP, Lahore
Mon Nov 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World
RECORD POLLUTION

Pakistan shuts schools in Lahore

AFP, Lahore
Mon Nov 4, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 12:00 AM

Pakistan's second city of Lahore will close primary schools for a week over record pollution, government authorities said yesterday, to avoid exposing millions of children to smog several times above levels deemed dangerous.

For days, the city of 14 million people has been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning and winter cooling.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The air quality index, which measures a range of pollutants, exceeded 1,000 on Saturday –- well above the level of 300 considered "dangerous" –- according to data from IQAir.

The Punjab government also recorded peaks of over 1,000 yesterday, which it considered "unprecedented".

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রশিক্ষণে শৃঙ্খলা ভঙ্গ: সারদায় আরও ৫৮ ক্যাডেট এসআইকে অব্যাহতি

এর আগে একই ব্যাচের ২৫২ জন শিক্ষানবিশ এসআইকে অব্যাহতি দেওয়া হয়।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

ঢাকা-কলকাতা এড়িয়ে মালদ্বীপ হয়ে পোশাক রপ্তানি করছে বাংলাদেশ

৫৫ মিনিট আগে