Pakistan PM Sharif calls for expansion of China's Belt and Road Initiative

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during the COP27 climate summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani :

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called for the expansion of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to enhance regional cooperation.

He was speaking to the meeting of governments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Islamabad, which is being attended by nearly a dozen countries.

Sharif also called for a stable Afghanistan, saying it is essential to fully realizing trade opportunities for the SCO member states.