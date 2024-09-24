Pakistan picks new chief of spy agency ISI

Pakistan has picked Lieutenant-General Muhammad Asim Malik as the new director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), its top spy agency, according to a security source and a local TV channel, the first change in the key post since 2021.

The Pakistani military's public relations department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reported move comes as the political role of the agency faces intense scrutiny. One former ISI chief has been arrested for supporting the political cause of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.