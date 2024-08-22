Pakistan man charged with cybercrime

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has charged a local man with cybercrime offences for spreading fake online information which fuelled riots in Britain, it said in a statement yesterday.

The riots began after false information circulated online wrongly blaming a migrant for the killing of three young girls in a knife attack in the northern English town of Southport in late July.

Farhan Asif, who ran a web publication, was arrested in eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, a statement from the FIA said.

It said Asif posted an article on his X social media account which said that the attacker was a Muslim immigrant, and also shared pictures of the killings.