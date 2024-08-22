World
Reuters, Lahore
Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:08 AM

Most Viewed

World
RIOTS IN BRITAIN

Pakistan man charged with cybercrime

Reuters, Lahore
Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:08 AM

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has charged a local man with cybercrime offences for spreading fake online information which fuelled riots in Britain, it said in a statement yesterday.

The riots began after false information circulated online wrongly blaming a migrant for the killing of three young girls in a knife attack in the northern English town of Southport in late July.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Farhan Asif, who ran a web publication, was arrested in eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, a statement from the FIA said.

It said Asif posted an article on his X social media account which said that the attacker was a Muslim immigrant, and also shared pictures of the killings.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
জাহাঙ্গীর কবির নানকের মোহাম্মদপুরের বাসায় তল্লাশি
|বাংলাদেশ

জাহাঙ্গীর কবির নানকের মোহাম্মদপুরের বাসায় তল্লাশি

সেনাবাহিনীর সদস্যদের সঙ্গে শিক্ষার্থীও উপস্থিত ছিলেন।

৭ মিনিট আগে
|ভারত

অর্থের বিনিময়ে ‘প্রভাবশালী’ বাংলাদেশিদের ভারতে আশ্রয় নেওয়ার অভিযোগ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification