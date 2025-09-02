Pakistan govt helicopter crash kills 5

World
AFP, Khaplu
Tue Sep 2, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 12:01 AM

A Pakistan government helicopter crashed in the north of the country yesterday, killing all five people on board, police said.

The helicopter was carrying out "a test landing on a newly proposed helipad" in a mountainous tourist area when it came down, Abdul Hameed, a senior police officer in Diamer district, told AFP.

"Among the killed were two pilots and three technicians," he said.

The helicopter, which belonged to the Gilgit Baltistan government, crashed in the region's Diamer district around 10:00 am. It comes weeks after a government MI-17 helicopter crashed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

