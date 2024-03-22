Pakistan ex-PM Imran predicts govt’s fall in 4 to 5 months

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan does not see the incumbent government lasting more than four to five months, and believes that its fall will pave the way for his release from Adiala Jail.

Talking to reporters after the hearing of a £190 million corruption reference at Adi­a­la Jail, Khan said this was the reason why the PPP did not join the cabinet. He claimed that a decision in his case had already been made and termed the proceedings a mere formality, reports Dawn online.

Khan said the case against him was baseless, claiming that the exchequer did not suffer any loss as the amount transferred from UK was held by government, and there was no element of criminality.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's government yesterday dismissed a warning from the US that relations between two countries would suffer if it did not probe irregularities in last month's election, reports AFP.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokeswoman for Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, said the warning from Donald Lu, the top US diplomat for South Asia, "reflects a misunderstanding of Pakistan's political situation and electoral laws".