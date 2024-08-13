Pakistan army arrests former spy chief

Pakistan's ex-spy chief who served during jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's term has been taken into military custody, the army announced yesterday.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, who stepped down in December 2022, was accused of abusing his power and raiding the businesses of a private housing developer, according to Supreme Court papers published last year.

The court at the time ordered the developer to take his complaints to the ministry of defence.

"Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by Pakistan Army. Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd)," the military's media wing said in a statement.