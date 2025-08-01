Pak opposition leader given 10 yrs for Imran Khan protests

The opposition leader in Pakistan's parliament was among more than 100 people convicted yesterday over nationwide protests in support of Imran Khan in 2023, his party said.

A statement from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) said six members of parliament, a senator, and a provincial MP, were given 10-year sentences, a week after several others were also convicted.

Among them was Omar Ayub Khan, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, who did not attend the protests.

He was convicted at an anti-terrorism court in the eastern city of Faisalabad of abetting violence and conspiring to incite riots and arson. "We are going to challenge this in the upper court," PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan told reporters.