Pak cop killed in attack on diplomats’ convoy

A roadside bomb hit a convoy of foreign diplomats visiting northwest Pakistan yesterday, killing a police officer in their security detail, police said.

Swat district police officer Zahidullah Khan said the diplomats were visiting the Swat valley area on the invitation of the local chamber of commerce to showcase it as a potential tourist destination.

"The squad that was leading the convoy was hit by a roadside bomb," he said.

Another four police officers were wounded, Khan said. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The bomb exploded as the convoy was en route to a hill station and ski resort called Malam Jabba, police and government officials said.