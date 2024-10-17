Pak calls for expansion of BRI at SCO summit

Indian FM supports regional cooperation but stresses mutual respect as well as territorial integrity

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday called for the expansion of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to enhance regional cooperation at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Islamabad.

He was addressing a heads of government meeting of the SCO, a Eurasian security and political group formed in 2001, being attended by officials from 11 countries, including host Pakistan, China, Russia and India.

"Flagship projects like the Belt and Road Initiative of President Xi Jinping...should be expanded focusing on developing road, rail and digital infrastructure that enhances integration and cooperation across our region," Sharif said in his speech as the chair of the meeting.

The BRI is a $1 trillion plan for global infrastructure and energy networks that China launched a decade ago to connect Asia with Africa and Europe through land and maritime routes. More than 150 countries, including Russia, have signed up to participate in BRI since Xi unveiled it.

Also in attendance was India' External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is the first Indian foreign minister to visit Pakistan in nearly a decade with ties between the nuclear-armed rival neighbours continuing to be frosty.

No bilateral meeting has been planned, both sides have said, although Sharif and Jaishankar did have a short talk when the Indian official attended a dinner hosted by the premier last night.

Jaishankar, in his speech at the meeting, congratulated Pakistan on the presidency of the SCO's Heads of Government Council and extended India's "full support" to Islamabad.

He said India supported regional cooperation but added that mutual respect as well as territorial integrity and sovereignty were essential.

"If activities across borders are characterized by terrorism, extremism and separatism, they are hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges in parallel," he said in his speech.