Pak army chief rejects Indian allegation of Chinese help

Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir yesterday rejected New Delhi's allegation that his military received active support from longtime ally China in its conflict with India in May.

Indian army's deputy chief Lieutenant General Rahul Singh said last week that China gave Islamabad "live inputs" on key Indian positions.

The "insinuations regarding external support" are "irresponsible and factually incorrect", Munir said in an address to graduating officers of the national security and war course in Islamabad, according to an army statement.

Pakistani officials have previously dismissed allegations of receiving active support from China in the conflict.

Beijing and Islamabad have longstanding close relations, with billions of dollars of Chinese investment in the South Asian nation's energy and infrastructure.

India's relationship with China meanwhile was strained after a 2020 border clash that sparked a four-year military standoff, but tensions began to ease after the countries reached a pact to step back in October.