Pacific tsunami warnings lifted

Millions return home

Countries across Pacific rim lifted tsunami warnings earlier yesterday, allowing millions of evacuees to return home.

After one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded rattled Russia's sparsely populated Far East, more than a dozen nations -- from Japan to the US to Ecuador -- warned citizens to stay away from coastal regions. Storm surges of up to four metres were predicted for some parts of the Pacific, after 8.8 quake struck off Russia's Kamchatka peninsula.

The tsunami warnings caused widespread disruption. Peru closed 65 of its 121 Pacific ports and authorities on Maui cancelled flights to and from the Hawaiian island. But fears of a catastrophe were not realised, with country after country lifting or downgrading warnings and telling coastal residents they could return.

In Japan, almost two million people had been ordered to higher ground, before the warnings were downgraded.