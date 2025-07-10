Over two dozen critics of Pak govt face YouTube ban

YouTube has told more than two dozen critics of the Pakistani government that it is considering blocking their channels after a local court sought to ban them for being "anti-state".

The channels that could be blocked in Pakistan include that of the main opposition party and also its leader, jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, as well as journalists critical of the government, according to the June 24 court order seen by Reuters.

The judicial magistrate court in Islamabad said it was seeking the ban after the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) criticised the channels in a June 2 report for "sharing highly intimidating, provocative and derogatory contents against state institutions and officials of the state of Pakistan".

Digital rights campaigners say that any ban would further undermine free speech in Pakistan, where the authorities are accused of stifling newspapers and television and social media is seen as one of the few outlets for dissent.

YouTube told the 27 content creators that their channels could be taken down if they did not comply with the court orders.

"If you fail to do so, as per our local law obligations, we may comply with the request without further notice," the popular video sharing platform said in emails this week to the channel owners, according to a notice seen by Reuters.