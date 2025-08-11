Over 600 pilgrims hospitalised in Iraq

More than 600 pilgrims in Iraq were briefly hospitalised with respiratory problems after inhaling chlorine as the result of a leak at a water treatment station, authorities said yesterday.

The incident took place overnight on the route between the two Shia holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, located in the centre and south of Iraq respectively.

This year, several million Shia Muslim pilgrims are expected to make their way to Karbala, which houses the shrines of the revered Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas. There, they will mark the Arbaeen -- the 40-day period of mourning during which Shias commemorate the death of Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed (pbuh).