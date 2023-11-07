World
AFP, Wad Madani
Tue Nov 7, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 12:13 AM

Most Viewed

World
SUDAN FIGHTING

Over 20 killed in market shelling

AFP, Wad Madani
Tue Nov 7, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 12:13 AM

More than 20 people were killed Sunday after shells hit a market in a suburb of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, a committee of pro-democracy lawyers said in a statement.

It was the latest bloodshed in the fighting since April between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A statement from the committee for pro-democracy lawyers said the shells hit the market in Omdurman during an intense exchange of fire between the two sides.

"More than 20 civilians have been killed and others have been wounded," said the statement, which was sent to AFP. The committee keeps track of rights violations during the conflict and its civilian victims.

On Saturday, a medical source said shells that hit houses in Khartoum had killed 15 civilians.

Omdurman has repeatedly been the site of fierce battles between the two sides. Though most of the fighting was previously contained to the capital and the western Darfur, it has also spread to south of Khartoum, according to witnesses.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
Angelo Mathews
|আইসিসি ক্রিকেট বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৩

বাংলাদেশ ও সাকিবের জন্য এটা কলঙ্কজনক: ম্যাথিউস

অ্যাঞ্জেলো ম্যাথিউস সংবাদ সম্মেলনে আসতে উপস্থিত সাংবাদিকদের কেউ কেউ বলে উঠলেন, 'বাহ, আপনিই এসেছেন।' ম্যাথিউস মুখে হাসি দিয়ে জবাব দেন, 'হ্যাঁ, আমি এখানে। করুন সব প্রশ্ন।' কণ্ঠে...

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

স্বাধীন-সার্বভৌম ফিলিস্তিন রাষ্ট্রের জন্য আমাদের ঐক্যবদ্ধ থাকতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৫৪ মিনিট আগে