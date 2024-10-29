Over 150 injured in firecracker explosions at Kerala temple

More than 150 people were injured, including eight critically, as firecrackers exploded at a religious festival in a temple of India's Kerala late last night, according to police.

The incident took at Veerarkavu Temple near Neeleswaram in Kasaragod district, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The Kasaragod district collector today said that those with severe injuries suffered burns covering nearly 80 percent of their bodies.

"The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation, and samples have been collected from the site. A case has been filed," he added.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the firecracker detonation area and the storage room were too close to each other. "Safety protocols were ignored; a minimum distance of 100 meters between the two areas is mandatory. Additionally, no formal permission had been secured for the fireworks storage," the collector said.