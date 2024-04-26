Over 100 arrested at US universities

World
More than 100 people were arrested Wednesday at two universities in California and Texas, officials said, after pro-Palestinian protests erupted across US campuses this week. Demonstrations flared at the University of Southern California's (USC) Los Angeles campus, where 93 people were arrested for trespassing, and at the University of Texas (UT) in Austin, where 34 were arrested, according to authorities. The tense standoffs were among the latest on-campus confrontations between law enforcement, including police in riot gear, and banner-wielding students outraged at the mounting death toll in Israel's offensive in Gaza. USC said on X at around midnight that the protest had ended and the campus would remain "closed until further notice." "Students, faculty, staff, and people with business on campus may enter with proper identification," the university said.

