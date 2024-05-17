Opposition slams Modi for anti-Muslim remarks

India's main opposition party yesterday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for anti-Muslim comments in election campaign speeches that have heightened concerns over sectarian tensions in the world's biggest democracy.

P Chidambaram, a former Indian finance minister and senior lawmaker for Congress, said that Modi was playing "his usual game of dividing Hindus and Muslims".

"The world is watching and analysing the Indian prime minister's statements, and they do not bring glory to India," he added.

Modi remains popular across much of India and his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is widely expected to win this general election when it concludes in early June.