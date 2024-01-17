World
AFP, San Francisco
Wed Jan 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 12:12 AM

World

OpenAI to launch anti-disinfo tools for 2024 polls

AFP, San Francisco
Wed Jan 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 12:12 AM

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has said it will introduce tools to combat disinformation ahead of the dozens of elections this year in countries that are home to half the world's population. The explosive success of text generator ChatGPT spurred a global artificial intelligence revolution but also triggered warnings that such tools could flood the internet with disinformation and sway voters. With elections due this year in countries including the United States, India and Britain, OpenAI said Monday it will not allow its tech -- including ChatGPT and the image generator DALL-E 3 -- to be used for political campaigns. "We want to make sure our technology is not used in a way that could undermine" the democratic process, OpenAI said in a blog post. "We're still working to understand how effective our tools might be for personalized persuasion," it added. "Until we know more, we don't allow people to build applications for political campaigning and lobbying."

