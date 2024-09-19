‘One nation, one election’ cleared by India cabinet

People and first responders gather at the scene of a reported device explosion in Saida in southern Lebanon yesterday. A second wave of device explosions killed three people in Hezbollah strongholds of Lebanon, raising fears of an all-out war between Israel and the Iran-backed militants. Photo: REUTERS

The Indian Union Cabinet-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday approved "one nation one election" panel report led by former president Ram Nath Kovind. The high level committee was formed in September 2023 to expedite the process of conducting simultaneous elections.

Earlier in March, the panel led by Ram Nath Kovind submitted its report comprising of 18,626 pages, and is an outcome of consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023.

The Cabinet nod came a day after home minister Amit Shah said that 'one nation, one election' will be implemented within the next five years during the tenure of Modi government 3.0.