Official from UK PM’s party probed over election bets

An official from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party is being investigated by Britain's gambling regulator over allegations he placed bets on the date of the general election before it was announced, the Sunday Times reported.

Britain's Gambling Commission has already been reported to be investigating two Conservative election candidates and the party's director of campaigning over bets on date of July 4 polls.

The widening scandal has further damaged Sunak's attempts to catch the opposition Labour Party, which is far ahead in opinion polls in run-up to the polls.

The official was named as Nick Mason, chief data officer at the Conservative Party. Mason did not immediately respond to a request for comment.