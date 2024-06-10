Oceanic ‘peace’ pact signed in Costa Rica

Over two dozen countries signed a wishful "declaration of peace with the ocean" on Saturday in Costa Rica, as a multi-day meeting to prepare for a major UN conference next year wrapped up.

Among the signatories were Germany, Spain, Sweden, Canada, Chile and South Korea, as well as Costa Rica and France, co-hosts of third UN Ocean Conference to be held next June in the French city of Nice.

"We are committed to scaling up transformative ocean actions to support nature-positive economies based on the best available science and scientific information, traditional knowledge and innovation," the document said.

About a year out from the major meeting, representatives gathered this week in San Jose for two days of discussions to prepare for the conference.