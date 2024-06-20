Nvidia eclipses Microsoft as most valuable company

Nvidia NVDA.O became the world's most valuable company on Tuesday, dethroning tech heavyweight Microsoft MSFT.O as its high-end processors play a central role in a scramble to dominate artificial intelligence technology.

Shares of the chipmaker climbed 3.5 percent to $135.58, lifting its market capitalisation to $3.335 trillion, just days after overtaking iPhone maker AppleAAPL.O to become the second most valuable company.

Microsoft's stock market value was $3.317 trillion as its shares dipped 0.45 percent. Apple's stock slipped over 1 percent, leaving its value at $3.286 trillion.

Nvidia's stunning surge in market value over the past year has become emblematic of a Wall Street frenzy driven by optimism about emerging AI technology.

While Nvidia's rally has lifted the S&P 500.SPX and Nasdaq.IXIC to record highs, some investors worry that unbridled optimism about AI could evaporate if signs emerge of a slowdown in spending on the technology.

"It's Nvidia's market; we're all just trading in it," said Steve Sosnick, chief market strategist at Interactive Brokers.

Nvidia has also become by far the most traded company on Wall Street, with daily turnover recently averaging $50 billion, compared to around $10 billion each for Apple, Microsoft and Tesla TSLA.O, according to LSEG data. The chipmaker now accounts for about 16 percent of all trading in S&P 500 companies.

Nvidia's stock has nearly tripled so far this year, compared with a rise of about 19 percent in Microsoft shares, with demand for its top-of-the-line processors outpacing supply.

Tech giants Microsoft, Meta Platforms META.O and Google-owner Alphabet GOOGL.O are competing to build out their AI computing capabilities and add the technology to their products and services.

An insatiable appetite for Nvidia's AI processors, viewed as far superior to competitors' offerings, has left them in tight supply, and many investors view Nvidia as the greatest winner to date from surging AI development.

"Nvidia has been getting a lot of positive attention and has been doing a lot of things very correctly, but a small misstep is likely to cause a major correction in the stock, and investors should be careful," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors in New York.

Tuesday's gain lifted Nvidia's stock to a record high and added over $110 billion to its market capitalisation, equivalent to the entire value of Lockheed Martin LMT.N.

The company's market value expanded from $1 trillion to $2 trillion in just nine months in February, while taking just over three months to hit $3 trillion in June.