Mamata’s message after 26,000 teachers lose jobs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's response to the Calcutta High Court order scrapping the job of 26,000 teachers, was a resounding election message. "Not one vote for the BJP or CPM or Congress, not from teachers, not from any government worker," the CM said yesterday. The BJP, she added, has purchased the court -- the High Court, not the Supreme Court, she hastily clarified, "I still hope for justice from the Supreme Court". Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court cancelled the 2016 recruitment process for government-sponsored and aided schools, saying some of the candidates had bribed to get jobs.