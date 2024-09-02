'North Korea must either open up transparently or collapse'

Defected diplomat advises North Korea to learn from South Korea-Cuba relations

Ri Il-gyu, a former political counselor at the North Korean embassy in Cuba who defected last year, said in an interview with the Chosun Ilbo on July 14, "Kim Jong-un must have felt a great shock and betrayal about the diplomatic relations between South Korea and Cuba (earlier this year)," adding, "Kim Jong-un particularly valued Cuba because of its symbolic status as a country that had not established diplomatic relations with South Korea." Ri also said, "I would like to take this opportunity to make a suggestion to Kim Jong-un, as well as to the senior policymakers and leadership of North Korea." He suggested, "Instead of maintaining the regime by clinging to nuclear missiles and temporarily aligning with China one day and Russia another, it would be better to follow Cuba's path of maintaining socialism while being transparent and open about everything."

Many defectors cite "children" as a reason for their defection.

"Children of diplomats do participate in collective activities (mutual and self-criticism) and ideological education abroad. However, they mostly live like local children. They don't have to be cautious about their speech or attire, nor do they have to worry about being mobilized for events or unpaid labor (as they would in North Korea), so they grow up quickly. Watching this, one can't help but wonder if making them live in North Korea again is the right thing to do as a parent."

What do you mean by "they grow up quickly?"

"I mean physically. When children who lived abroad return to Pyongyang and start school, there's a noticeable difference. They are about 5-10 cm taller and have a healthier complexion compared to their peers who only lived in North Korea. It's not just because they had more nutritious food like meat and milk abroad. I think it's because they lived a life enjoying freedom."

How did your family react when you decided to defect?

"The most difficult part was persuading my wife. When I began planning the defection, I subtly asked my wife, 'How about living somewhere else instead of going back to North Korea?' She was shocked and said, 'What if something goes wrong?' She watched my actions anxiously for days and even had a heart attack, leading to a hospital stay. So I reassured her by saying, 'I was just joking, don't worry about it,' and then I made the defection plans on my own."

How did you learn about South Korea's reality in Cuba?

"Many North Koreans learn about South Korea's reality through South Korean media. The Hallyu wave reached Cuba too, and many people sold copies of Korean variety shows and dramas. If you went far from the embassy and just told them the title of the show, they would contact you in the afternoon saying, 'I have it ready.' That's how I watched them."

Which show did you enjoy the most?

"'Running Man' was the most enjoyable. My favorite celebrities are Yoo Jae-suk and Ji Suk-jin. Initially, I watched a lot of American movies, but after starting to watch Korean dramas and movies, I rarely watched American movies."

Did you watch it with your colleagues?

"Since it's a life-and-death matter, we didn't do that. But abroad, we always sought out Hallyu culture."

What do you enjoy watching these days?

"Since coming to South Korea, I find the programs where defectors share their stories the most interesting. Having lived a privileged life in North Korea, I was unaware of the harsh realities of people in the provinces. Watching these vivid testimonies in South Korea, I often feel remorseful about the privileges I previously enjoyed."

How is Cuba different from North Korea?

"Cuba is not a dictatorship like North Korea. It is no exaggeration to describe Cuba as a model of international relations, upholding both the UN Charter and international law. The days when people in Cuba were punished for dissenting opinions or criticizing the government are long gone. It is no coincidence that Cuba has been elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva for several consecutive years."

What do you think about the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Cuba?

"Cuba has immense potential, boasting abundant natural resources and a well-developed tourism industry. Establishing diplomatic relations between South Korea and Cuba offers substantial political and economic benefits. However, I have come across articles suggesting that these relations signify 'isolating North Korea' or 'winning a system competition against North Korea,' which is a misinterpretation. The concept of 'competition' between South Korea and North Korea is not applicable."

Was the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Cuba a significant shock to North Korea?

"While it wasn't as impactful as establishing the relations with China or the Soviet Union (Russia), it was still a considerable shock. Kim Jong-un particularly valued the symbolic significance of Cuba as one of the few countries that had not established diplomatic relations with South Korea. Last year, when then-Foreign Minister Park Jin met with Cuba's Deputy Foreign Minister in Guatemala, South Korean media reported this. The North Korean embassy in Cuba overlooked this, prompting a telegram from Pyongyang questioning, 'How is it that South Korea is discussing diplomatic relations with Cuba, and our mission knows nothing about it?'"

Did you have any expectations about South Korea establishing diplomatic relations with Cuba?

"In 2022, I had already informed the Party that 'Cuba, facing economic difficulties, might follow Vietnam's example of unexpectedly establishing diplomatic relations with South Korea, so we should continuously monitor the situation.' While senior officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs believed it was only a matter of time and were mentally prepared, the Party officials were not."

What led to the recall of North Korea's ambassador to Cuba?

"In February this year, North Korea recalled Ma Chol-su, the ambassador to Cuba. I believe this was a tactic by the WPK International Affairs Department and senior officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to place all the blame on the local ambassador. In 2023, Ma's grandson, who was living in Cuba with his grandparents, attempted to go to the U.S. but was forcibly returned to North Korea. This recall seems part of an effort to hold Ma responsible, along with my defection."

Do you like Korean food?

"While serving as a North Korean diplomat in Mexico, I once visited a Korean restaurant and was disappointed by the food, which left me with an unfavorable impression. However, after arriving in South Korea, I discovered that the cuisine here is entirely different and absolutely delicious. I now enjoy noodles almost every day. In North Korea, noodles tend to be bland and tasteless, but here they are incredibly flavorful. I often buy and savor the instant Pyeongyang-style cold noodles available in supermarkets."

You had the option to go to the U.S. or another third country. Why South Korea?

"From the moment I decided to leave North Korea, South Korea was my only destination in mind. The choice was straightforward: South Korea is a place where people speak the same language and share the same cultural heritage, making it feel like a natural extension of home. This conviction was reinforced when I met the South Korean ambassador who assisted me after I arrived in a third country from Cuba. Hearing the words 'Welcome' and 'We are glad you're here' might seem simple, but they deeply touched my heart and confirmed that I had made the right decision."

Is there anything you would like to say to your colleagues (or friends) still in North Korea or abroad?

"After arriving in South Korea, I sincerely realized that the great risk of defection was completely worth it. I feel a deep sense of sorrow and miss my colleagues. North Korea has no future. I hope they find the courage to leave that land of darkness and step into the light."