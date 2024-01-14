‘No one has license to bully us’

Says Maldives president after China visit

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu yesterday issued a strong statement amid a diplomatic row with India.

Muizzu said that Maldives is a small country, but that is not a "license" for anybody to "bully" us, reports Times of India.

The remarks from the Maldivian president came at the Velana International Airport (VIA) after the conclusion of his 5-day visit to China.

India and Maldives recently engaged in a fresh row over alleged derogatory remarks made by three Maldivian ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address, the Maldives President asserted that the ocean does not belong to any specific country and Maldives has one of the biggest shares of the ocean.

"Though we have small islands in this ocean, we have a vast exclusive economic zone of 9,00,000 square kilometres. Maldives is one of the countries with the biggest share of this ocean. This ocean does not belong to a specific country. This ocean also belongs to all countries situated in it," Times of India quoted Mohamed Muizzu as saying.