World
AFP, New Delhi
Fri Mar 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 22, 2024 12:29 AM

Most Viewed

World

No cash for campaigning

Says India’s opposition as govt freezes its bank accounts ahead of polls
AFP, New Delhi
Fri Mar 22, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Mar 22, 2024 12:29 AM

India's opposition said yesterday that the government's freezing of its bank accounts has left it with no money to fight the heavily funded ruling party in marathon general elections that begin next month.

"Our entire financial identity has been erased," said Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi, 53.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We have no money to campaign, we cannot support our candidates. Our ability to fight elections has been damaged."

Several of the party's bank accounts were frozen in February because of the alleged late filing of tax returns.

Congress claim the tax department's sanctions are politically motivated, to hobble it from mounting a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling BJP.

"Last week, we received another notice from the tax authorities that dates back to our filings from 1995-96," Gandhi told reporters in New Delhi.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

৭ অক্টোবর হামাসের হামলা নিয়ে ইসরায়েলি বক্তব্যের বেশিরভাগই মিথ্যা: আল-জাজিরার অনুসন্ধান

আল জাজিরার আই-ইউনিটের অনুসন্ধানে দেখা গেছে, হামাসের বিরুদ্ধে মানবাধিকার লঙ্ঘনসহ বিভিন্ন অভিযোগের বেশিরভাগই মিথ্যা।

৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পুরোনো সামগ্রী দিয়ে রাস্তা মেরামত, প্রশ্ন করায় সাংবাদিকের গায়ে হাত তুললেন প্রকৌশলী

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification