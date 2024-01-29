Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM of BJP-JD(U) govt in Bihar

Nitish Kumar yesterday took oath as the Chief Minister of India's Bihar state for a record ninth time, at the head of a fresh government formed in partnership with the BJP. Kumar is replacing his ministers from the Rashtriya Janata Dal with those from the BJP and party leaders Samrat Chowdhury, Vijay Sinha and several others also took oath along with him at the Raj Bhavan yesterday afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new governmnet with a post on X, formerly Twitter. This is also the fifth time in a decade the 72-year-old has changed camp -- the frequency of the process having earned him the pejorative "Paltu Kumar". Kumar had parted company with the BJP last in 2022. At the time, the Chief Minister was concerned that the BJP could engineer a split in his Janata Dal United as they did in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena. While joining the NDA fold again yesterday, he cited his disappointment with the Opposition bloc, saying though he got the front up and running, very little was being done by the others. "The new Grand Alliance that we created (in August 2022) is not in a good condition. The situation is not looking good," he said. Sources, though, said Kumar has been upset over the lack of clarity in INDIA bloc's poll preparations and being passed over as a possible Prime Ministerial candidate. The delays to seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha polls had been a further aggravation. After taking oath, Nitish Kumar told reporters: "We are going to stay together now."