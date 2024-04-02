World
AFP, Kabul
Tue Apr 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 12:16 AM

Most Viewed

World
LANDMINE BLAST

Nine children killed in Afghanistan

AFP, Kabul
Tue Apr 2, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 12:16 AM

Nine children were killed in a blast in southeastern Afghanistan that was caused by a landmine laid during the country's decades of conflict, a provincial official said yesterday.

The mine went off as a group of young boys and girls were playing with it in Geru district of Ghazni province on Sunday, said head of information and culture department, Hamidullah Nisar.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"An unexploded mine left over from the time of the Russian invasion went off when they were playing with it," Nisar told AFP.

"Unfortunately, it killed nine children."

Swathes of Afghanistan are littered with unexploded mines, grenades and mortars from decades of conflict, spanning from the Soviet invasion in 1979, the civil war that followed, and the 20-year Taliban insurgency against foreign-backed governments.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

‘বুয়েটকে বুঝতে হবে, শিক্ষক-শিক্ষার্থীদের মতামতকে শ্রদ্ধা করতে হবে’

‘বুয়েটের চরিত্র আলাদা। এটা আলাদাভাবে রিকগনাইজ করতে হবে। এর পড়াশোনার ধরন আলাদা।'

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদযাত্রায় ভোগান্তি বাড়াবে যত্রতত্র যাত্রী ওঠানামা, টোলপ্লাজায় ধীরগতি ও থ্রি হুইলার

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification