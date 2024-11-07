New MPs seek restoration of partial autonomy

Newly-elected lawmakers in India's Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) territory yesterday passed a resolution demanding New Delhi restore the partial autonomy of the Himalayan region, a contentious move Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is likely to reject.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's partial autonomy in 2019, splitting the state into the two federally administered territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The decision was opposed by opposition parties, and many people were detained in 2019 to forestall a backlash against the shock move.

Modi's government also imposed months of curbs on communications in the Kashmir Valley.

Yesterday, J&K's newly-elected ruling alliance passed the resolution seeking the restoration, despite protests by BJP lawmakers. "This legislative assembly re-affirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expresses concern over their unilateral removal," it said.