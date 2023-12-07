New Dutch MPs sworn in

Wilders seeks coalition partners

Dozens of new Dutch MPs took their seats yesterday for the first time since Geert Wilders' stunning election victory, as the far-right leader battles to form a government with reluctant partners.

The 150-seat parliament includes 37 MPs from Wilders' Freedom Party (PVV) after a dramatic swing to the far-right that sent shockwaves through the country and further afield.

Also taking their seats in the new-look House of Representatives are 20 MPs from the New Social Contact (NSC) party of anti-corruption Pieter Omtzigt, who only formed the group in August.

The fragmented nature of Dutch politics means that, unlike in Britain or the United States for example, no single party gains enough seats in parliament to govern alone.

Months of horse-trading typically takes place to form a coalition. Talks are especially tricky this time, as potential Wilders partners are wary of his anti-Islam views.

Wilders wants a four-way coalition involving his PVV, the NSC of Omtzigt, the BBB farmers' party and the centre-right VVD party of current Prime Minister Mark Rutte.