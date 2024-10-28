New Delhi’s air pollution worsens

Residents complain of breathing difficulties

The air quality in Delhi has further deteriorated in the national capital yesterday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 352, in the 'very poor' category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

AQI in areas such as Anand Vihar crossed the 400 mark, being recorded as 405 at 7:00 am, categorized as "severe", worse than the AQI of 367 recorded on Saturday.

This forecast is significantly worse than the average AQI recorded at 255 on Saturday, categorized as "poor". AQI at the Akshardham Temple deteriorated 261, whereas IGI airport recorded an AQI of 324, both categorized as "very poor." The city has been covered by a layer of smog, which is most prominent early in the morning. In conversation with news agency ANI, Himanshu who is visiting Delhi, said the rising pollution feels "suffocating".