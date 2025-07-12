Netanyahu kept invasion of Gaza going to stay in power, says NYT

A New York Times Magazine investigation revealed today that Benjamin Netanyahu's actions first made Israel more vulnerable to the October disaster and then helped to prolong and expand the ensuing war.

When the war in Gaza began following Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political future looked bleak, the report, published yesterday, said.

The investigation involved interviews with over 110 officials spanning Israel, the United States, and various Arab nations, along with an examination of numerous government files and related documents.

The report found that Netanyahu repeatedly ignored warnings about a potential attack on October 7, 2023.

"In July 2023, a senior general brought him a troubling intelligence assessment. The report warned that Israel's enemies, including Hamas, had taken note of the country's domestic turmoil, set off by Netanyahu's divisive plan to weaken the judiciary, and were preparing an attack," the report said.

However, the Israeli leader ignored this and other subsequent warnings.

The report also claimed that Netanyahu deflected responsibility and attempted to blame defense officials after the attack.

"As fighting still flared in southern Israel, Netanyahu's team then briefed sympathetic influencers, telling them that it was the generals who were at fault for Israel's worst-ever defense failure," it said, adding that "to prevent the leak of conversations that might prove problematic to Netanyahu, [he] stopped the military from creating official recordings of their meetings."

Netanyahu had also been accused of dragging out truce negotiations to "avoid alienating far-right allies".

The investigation reported, "When momentum toward a cease-fire seemed to grow, Netanyahu ascribed sudden significance to military objectives that he previously seemed less interested in pursuing and that top military officials told him were not worth the cost."

The report further revealed that the United States and Saudi Arabia were willing to make a landmark Israel-Saudi peace deal, but Netanyahu's "resistance to taking that path...strained US-Israeli relations."

When American officials cited polls that "more than 50 percent of Israelis now supported a hostage deal rather than continued war."

Netanyahu had reportedly replied, "Not 50 percent of my voters," according to the Times report.

Conflicts in Lebanon, Syria and Iran also helped the Israeli leader gain popularity at home, the investigation said.

"With Tehran unusually vulnerable, Netanyahu then proceeded with an attack on Iran...Celebrated in Israel as a victory, the military campaign left Netanyahu's party in a stronger polling position than at any point since October 2023," the report added.

Since the start of the war in Gaza at least 58,000 Palestinians have been killed, about two-thirds of whom were women and children.