Nepal waives climbing fees for 97 mountain peaks

Mountaineers practice walking on a ladder during a training session at Everest base camp, Nepal April 15, 2025. REUTERS FILE PHOTO

Nepal has waived climbing fees for 97 mountains, officials said yesterday, hoping to steer people to its lesser-known peaks and boost local economies.

Climbers pay for permits on Nepali peaks and the fees vary depending on the mountain's height and popularity, with heftier charges for those such as Everest.

The 97 mountains, ranging in height from 5,870 metres (19,300 feet) to 7,132 metres, are located in the western Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces.

"We hope it will bring our hidden treasures in the limelight and diversify the mountains Nepal offers," Himal Gautam, of Nepal's tourism department, told AFP.

It follows a busy spring climbing season in Nepal during which the government issued 1,168 climbing permits.

Over half of those were for peaks above 8,000 metres, including Everest, the tallest in the world at 8,849 metres.