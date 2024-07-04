Nepal PM faces crisis as key ally drops support

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal faced a crisis yesterday after a key ally in his multi-party coalition withdrew support, pushing his government into a minority in parliament four months after the coalition was formed.

The liberal Communist Unified Marxist Leninist (UML) party, which withdrew support and was the biggest group supporting Dahal's government since March, also said eight ministers it had nominated to the coalition would resign.

Party officials said UML and opposition Nepali Congress party, the two largest groups in parliament, would unite to form a new coalition and replace the one headed by Dahal.

"The new alliance is for stability," UML's Pradeep Gyawali told Reuters, without providing details.

Nepal, a natural buffer between China and India, has long been beset with factional fighting and politicians' egos that have prevented the formation of stable governments.