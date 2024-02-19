World
AFP
Mon Feb 19, 2024 01:21 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 19, 2024 01:24 PM

Most Viewed

World

Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

AFP
Mon Feb 19, 2024 01:21 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 19, 2024 01:24 PM
Photo: AFP

The relatives of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been refused access to his body for a third day, his team said Monday, saying his mother was "not allowed" into a morgue where it could be being held.

"Alexei's mother and his lawyers arrived at the morgue early in the morning. They were not allowed to go in. One of the lawyers was literally pushed out. When the staff was asked if Alexei's body was there, they did not answer," Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on social media.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|পরিবেশ

মাছ চাষের জন্য নদী ইজারা দিচ্ছে পাবনা জেলা প্রশাসন

৬৩ জলমহাল তিন বছরের জন্য ইজারার বিজ্ঞপ্তি, তার মধ্যে ৩১টি ১০ নদীর অংশ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

মিরপুরের ঝিলপাড় বস্তিতে আগুন, নিয়ন্ত্রণে ৬ ইউনিট

১৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification