Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

The relatives of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been refused access to his body for a third day, his team said Monday, saying his mother was "not allowed" into a morgue where it could be being held.

"Alexei's mother and his lawyers arrived at the morgue early in the morning. They were not allowed to go in. One of the lawyers was literally pushed out. When the staff was asked if Alexei's body was there, they did not answer," Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on social media.